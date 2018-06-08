Smarter marketing in the digital era

Digital transformation – what companies should be doing to succeed in a digital era – ­ is on everyone’s agenda at present. Regardless of the industry, an essential driver of digital transformation is how companies can use their data, sometimes in conjunction with machine learning, to remain relevant. Digital marketing campaigns allow the opportunity for targeted marketing campaigns in this space.

From modernising IT infrastructure and dealing with cybersecurity to ensuring that employees have the technology they need to be as productive as possible, approaches to digital transformation vary. Automated lead generation and smart direct marketing campaigns are often overlooked in this space. However, they can offer a competitive edge, especially for companies that know their customers and can target their campaigns accordingly – because the outcome of leveraging data to optimise leads is increased sales.

From a marketing perspective, the rise of digital transformation should be about increasing efficiency rather than innovation. Statistics and trends are pointing towards encouraging a more digital focus and strategies that previously favoured a more traditional approach are now focusing on digital.