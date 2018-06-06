Creativity and the brand value chain: looking beyond face value

Despite the inroads made by brand design agencies in establishing the value of what they do, as an industry, there is still a long way to go. All too often, value is seen in monetary terms, which supports the myth that creativity (which is often difficult to quantify) lacks value in the business world.

This is, of course, not true. Creativity has real purpose; it yields useful results. It is about finding distinctive solutions to often complex challenges. Without creativity, there is no innovation, no inspiration, no soul, and, ultimately, very limited growth for brands and businesses. Yet the disconnect remains.

In a creativity-fuelled industry, designers need to redefine themselves and entrench the value that design plays in business. It must be shown that design is not merely superficial; it goes far beyond a cosmetic “surface treatment” for a brand. Ultimately, design must be repositioned as a business asset – we need to show that great design goes hand in hand with great strategy in terms of realising a brand’s business imperatives.

While, generally speaking, fee structures are based on time – research, to conceptualisation, development and implementation – creative inspiration does not always happen within a scheduled project framework. Sometimes, a concept can take days or even weeks to resolve. At other times, it is cracked in a few hours.

To illustrate: Paula Scher, designer and partner at Pentagram (one of the world’s largest independently owned design studios), infamously sketched the iconic Citi logo on a paper napkin in a mere couple of seconds. When asked how a multibillion-dollar organisation such as Citi could base its identity on a design that was sketched in one second, she simply answered: “It’s a second done in 34 years.”