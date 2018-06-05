Data as the central theme

Digital agencies created 10 years ago had a very specific purpose – they were there to take clients through the mystery that was digital, help them to digitise their businesses, learn about social media and create websites that would reflect the digital age. The model was fit for purpose then – but it is certainly not for now, or for the next 10 years.

This is the era of focus, says Jay Thompson, co-founder of brand-new data-driven agency Hurrah. “Clients are becoming tired of big groups and all the slowness and red tape that come with them,” he says. He uses a medical example to illustrate this: “While there is a time and a place for a GP, there also comes a time when you may require the services of a neurosurgeon.” Thompson adds agencies now need to develop “deep” skills, as opposed to “wide” ones.

Key to this idea – and the very foundation on which Hurrah is built – is that data is central to everything. It should, therefore, inform all content.

In the old days of ad land, it was all about “ideas”. If you could execute and deliver on the big idea, your agency would be in the lead. The typical process was that a client outlined a problem, the agency subsequently came up with a big idea, it was then implemented and from there, data was produced, says Thompson.