Loeries deadline extended

The deadline for Loeries 2018 submissions has been extended to June 7 at 11:59 pm (Central Africa Time) giving creatives in the advertising and brand communications industry additional leeway for finalising their entries for this year’s awards.

The extended deadline applies to agencies across Africa and the Middle East. No submissions will be accepted after the new deadline.

The iconic Loeries awards ceremony is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. To coincide with this milestone, the Loeries brand has been refreshed to reflect its relevance in the current climate and in the years to come, sporting an updated logo that expresses the essence of this influential brand across all touchpoints.

Over the past 40 years, the Loeries has become one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies across the industry globally, celebrating, rewarding, inspiring and fostering excellence in the advertising, brand and communications sector.

The Loeries awards ceremony will take place on August 17 and 18 in Durban. The Loeries creative week officially launches on Monday August 13.