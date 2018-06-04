News & Insights

Loeries deadline extended

04 June 2018 - 10:14 Lynette Dicey
Picture: SUPPLIED

The deadline for Loeries 2018 submissions has been extended to June 7 at 11:59 pm (Central Africa Time) giving creatives in the advertising and brand communications industry additional leeway for finalising their entries for this year’s awards.

The extended deadline applies to agencies across Africa and the Middle East. No submissions will be accepted after the new deadline.

The iconic Loeries awards ceremony is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. To coincide with this milestone, the Loeries brand has been refreshed to reflect its relevance in the current climate and in the years to come, sporting an updated logo that expresses the essence of this influential brand across all touchpoints.

Over the past 40 years, the Loeries has become one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies across the industry globally, celebrating, rewarding, inspiring and fostering excellence in the advertising, brand and communications sector.

The Loeries awards ceremony will take place on August 17 and 18 in Durban. The Loeries creative week officially launches on Monday August 13.

The big take-out

Loeries names top creatives as jury presidents

The 2018 Loeries jury presidents represent the creative diversity of three continents and four countries
10 days ago

