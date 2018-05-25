New EU rules will enforce protection of personal data

In response to the rapidly growing flow of data between countries, the EU will enforce the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) on May 25 this year. The legislation will standardise data protection across the EU’s 28 member states, affecting every organisation that collects, processes, stores and shares any personal information of citizens based in Europe. Essentially, the GDPR will set a new standard regarding the rights of personal data protection for consumers.

The GDPR will not only apply to organisations located within the EU, but also to those outside it that offer goods or services to, or monitor the behaviour of, EU data subjects or consumers. This means that businesses operating in Africa that engage in business with people in EU member states will fall within the ambit of the GDPR. Reputation damage as a result of ineffective communication with stakeholders regarding how you are ensuring GDPR compliance could far exceed the maximum fine.

Have a communications strategy and a plan in place for GDPR

One of the big differences between the GDPR and the Data Protection Act that it replaces is that there is a need to demonstrate compliance. This means the company is responsible for communicating how it is compliant and must communicate it effectively. Businesses today are more conscientious about their reputations, especially with the growth of social media and easier access to information. There has been a real shift towards protecting reputations through building strategic, long-term stakeholder-engagement plans such as for effective crisis management.

Businesses need to realise that they will receive the highest return on their communications and stakeholder engagement investment when they are all part of a carefully planned, holistic reputation management programme. When it comes to GDPR, the communications plan should focus on four key pillars:

The first pillar is internal communications that address the effect GDPR will have on the organisation and communicate the new procedures to all employees, empowering them to communicate to external stakeholders the enhanced businesses processes and procedures to protect the privacy of their customers, if it is required of their role. Employees need to know what they should be saying and to whom.