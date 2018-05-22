A Silver win for Digitata Insights

Digitata Insights conceptualised the campaign, “Sunlight Smart Water Savers”, based on a brief from Unilever as a means not only to increase awareness for its Sunlight laundry brand, but also as a way of contributing to drought relief efforts in the Western Cape by encouraging an interactive way to save water, which would have a positive impact on global communities, as well as society at large.

The campaign, which was covered by Redzone earlier this year, highlighted the benefits of Sunlight’s re-engineered 2-in-1 washing powder. Digitata Insights chief marketing officer Henk Swanepoel says that to communicate the benefits of the washing powder, as well as drive awareness around the importance of saving water, the agency developed a mobile campaign based on gamification that would educate consumers around the brand values and, in an entertaining and interactive way, also get them to proactively think about saving water.

“It’s an ideal platform to impart this type of communication,” says Swanepoel. “Through gamification, consumers are engaged for longer than they would be when viewing a traditional advert, which means that the brand can incorporate multiple messages over a longer period of time.” Swanepoel admits that it hasn’t been easy to get most agencies to buy into the concept of gamification, but says that clients are beginning to see the benefits, which include the production of accurate data that is easily measurable – a huge plus given the current preoccupation with return on investment.