Airport advertising delivers

In line with global trends around out-of-home media spend, advertising in the airport environment has increased and is set to grow further in the years ahead.

There are a number of reasons for this, says Mzukisi Deliwe, deputy CEO of Provantage Media Group, but two main characteristics that are particular to airport media are key: the amount of dwell time, and the existence of convergence zones (nodes of transport interchange). These factors make airports a niche and desirable advertising environment.

Airport advertising works so effectively, says Deliwe, because it plays to “a high-end captive audience” and long dwell times ensure that this audience is receptive.

He says OR Tambo International Airport alone has a captive audience of 20m travellers a year, excluding consumers who frequent the airport for other reasons. Each year, 41m passengers use Airports Company SA airports across the country, an increase of 14% since 2013.

“The average dwell time for domestic travellers is 1 hour 22 minutes, while international-travel dwell times have increased, with passengers expected to be at the airport three hours prior to departure,” says Deliwe. “The latter leads to increased engagement, with the result that 30% of travellers visit a website or download an app related to advertising on airport media.”

Airport media influences frequent-flyers’ behaviour, he adds, with 80% of passengers noticing airport advertising, 42% taking action (for example, by engaging with the brand’s social media) and 19% buying a product advertised at the airport. “In other words, airport advertising creates brand awareness and sales by reaching, and engaging with, highly desirable audiences, including the frequent flyer and the key business decision maker,” he says.