News & Insights

Innovation distinguishes next-generation marketers

Unconventional thinking can drive innovation and offer a competitive advantage

16 May 2018 - 11:30 Samantha du Chenne
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Any business looking at digitisation faces rapid change and risk, as well as opportunity. Excelling – or even surviving, for some – requires an approach that might differ vastly from “tried-and-tested” methodologies.

It is not easy to shift thinking or break away from set paradigms. “It's often difficult to explain  . . . how innovative thinking can be implemented in established organisations or legacy frameworks,” says Gil Sperling, CTO at Popimedia.

Because of this Sperling –  after travelling to Amsterdam to visit some of the world’s most innovative businesses – decided to introduce a series of workshops to the SA market. 

“These immersive and experiential workshops show first-hand how progressive organisations are leveraging technology and digitisation and taking diverging approaches to innovate in their respective fields and do things differently,” he says.

The concept was designed to shift thinking around design, marketing and business in the digital age, and workshops are presented by local pioneers in their fields. Titled SHiFT, the platform helps to bring new concepts to life in people’s minds, says Sperling.

The big take-out

Unconventional thinking can drive innovation and offer a competitive advantage.

The latest stop on the SHiFT journey was at the bustling Maboneng district in central Johannesburg, where Propertuity, led by CEO Jonathan Liebmann, is re-energising a city with optimism through the company’s urban redevelopment and renewal projects. 

Blake Raubenheimer, digital marketing executive for Massmart retailers Game and Dionwired, agrees that opportunities to engage with visionaries such as Liebmann put into context how unconventional thinking can drive innovation and offer a competitive advantage.

According to Raubenheimer, it boils down to how businesses democratise these innovations in their operations. “While these are often considered progressive, idealistic trends, they’re already driving change and need to be adapted to for organisations to survive and thrive,” he says.

 To date, attendees have had “deep-dive” engagements with SA visionaries and organisations, including Rich Mulholland, Accenture’s Liquid Studio and Alt Reality.

“By exposing our minds and those of our clients to these great thinkers, we hope to shift the future trajectory of their approach to business and marketing,” says Sperling.

The ’ennial tribes: understanding Generation Y and Z South Africans

Simple segmentation no longer makes for accurate, targeted marketing
News & Insights
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Innovation distinguishes next-generation marketers
News & Insights
2.
Budweiser lights up the world ahead of the Fifa ...
News & Insights
3.
Perception of agencies’ contribution to ...
News & Insights
4.
Gearing up for digital transformation
News & Insights

Related Articles

Learning’s from 2018’s US AdForum Worldwide Summit
News & Insights

Understanding always-on marketing
News & Insights

How to up the customer experience
News & Insights

Upstaging the Loeries
News & Insights

Future-proofing your business
News & Insights

Influence marketing is not only about influencers
News & Insights

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.