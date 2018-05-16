Innovation distinguishes next-generation marketers

Any business looking at digitisation faces rapid change and risk, as well as opportunity. Excelling – or even surviving, for some – requires an approach that might differ vastly from “tried-and-tested” methodologies.

It is not easy to shift thinking or break away from set paradigms. “It's often difficult to explain . . . how innovative thinking can be implemented in established organisations or legacy frameworks,” says Gil Sperling, CTO at Popimedia.

Because of this Sperling – after travelling to Amsterdam to visit some of the world’s most innovative businesses – decided to introduce a series of workshops to the SA market.

“These immersive and experiential workshops show first-hand how progressive organisations are leveraging technology and digitisation and taking diverging approaches to innovate in their respective fields and do things differently,” he says.

The concept was designed to shift thinking around design, marketing and business in the digital age, and workshops are presented by local pioneers in their fields. Titled SHiFT, the platform helps to bring new concepts to life in people’s minds, says Sperling.