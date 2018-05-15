Gearing up for digital transformation

Digital marketing should extend far beyond the mere creation of an app. In fact, it should be centred on processes, interfaces and, ultimately, on customer experience. This was agreed by a panel of experts at a recent Brand Council SA discussion held in Sandton on business and brand digital transformation.

Most importantly, said Jonathan Houston, head of marketing at HKLM, digital transformation could not be siloed – it had to be a board-led discussion about how digital changed every aspect of the organisation, from operations to marketing. “It boils down to a new way of thinking – a new normal,” he said.

How seriously do SA companies and brands take the concept of digital transformation? According to Scott Gibson, group executive of digital business solutions at Dimension Data, SA companies are ahead of most of the rest of the world in this space, with the exception of Asia and Australia.

SA, he said, was a mature digital player.

Yatish Narsi, chief experience officer at Grid Worldwide, pointed out that while marketers lamented the pressure they were under from consumers for everything to be cheaper and faster, it was a sign that brands should be looking at their processes and asking whether they were efficient enough. Pressure for more efficiency from consumers translated into a request for digital transformation, he said.