World leaders on Facebook

Study analyses the activity of 650 Facebook pages of heads of state and government, and foreign ministers

11 May 2018 - 10:08 Jeremy Maggs
11 May 2018 - 10:08 Jeremy Maggs

The SA presidency has just under 230,000 Facebook followers. India’s prime minister Narendra Modi, the most-followed world leader on the social media platform, has 43.2m followers — almost twice as many as US president Donald Trump, who is in second place with 23.1m followers.

"World Leaders on Facebook", a new study by communications agency Burson Cohn & Wolfe, has SA’s government sitting on just over 350,000 followers, with just over 125,000 for the department of international relations & co-operation.

The study analyses the activity of 650 Facebook pages of heads of state and government, and foreign ministers.

The Facebook page of Botswana’s government is the busiest, with an average of 35 posts a day since January 1 last year.

The government of Ethiopia and presidency of Ghana are not far behind, with 28 and 21 posts a day.

