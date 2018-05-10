Is this the death of display advertising?

The rise of digital display advertising has led to many print budgets being slashed, but now it’s under pressure from another digital threat – ad blocking. “Gatvol” of a deluge of banner ads on basically every website, consumers have turned to installing ad blocking extensions to browse ad-free. And the browsers don’t mind complying, with Google rolling out its own ad blocker on Chrome, and Opera doing the same.

Locally, only 13% of South Africans use ad blockers, roughly half the number of those doing so internationally. With the Facebook data-sharing fiasco doing much to create a distinct lack of trust in those pulling the marketing strings, this is only set to rise. In fact, Juniper Research points out that publishers could lose as much as US$27bn in revenue by 2020 due to ad blockers – close to 10% of total digital advertising market spend.

Marketers are waking up to the fact that throwing a whole bunch of money into digital display advertising just does not work. With the digital free lunch all but over thanks to the programmatic model unravelling, where then does this leave brands, and what online avenues are left to explore?

Native advertising

This type of advertising is subtler and takes on the look and tone of the environment in which they appear, with the result that ad blockers don’t target it. That said, native advertising, as seen in many Outbrain links, often leads to less than reputable content, and if publishers continue to allow these types of links to pollute their own content, native advertising will be found wanting. Instead, publishers should take a leaf out of the Financial Times’ (FT) book and set up an in-house agency to produce better paid-for content. The FT established a team that creates and manages paid-for advertorials alongside advertisers, producing content that is far more engaging and actually gets results.

E-mail

As one of the earliest forms of digital marketing, e-mail is certainly not the sexiest. But it is making a serious comeback as advancements in campaign automation make the process far easier. From campaign management and personalisation, through to link tracking and call centre link-ups, the power of e-mail seems to be stronger than ever. With advances in AI, platforms such as IBM’s Watson Campaign Automation are making lead generation and management a much more manageable task.