Cinema ads pay

New research into cinema advertising in SA shows that for every rand spent there is a return on investment of up to R4.50

03 May 2018 - 05:00
Picture: ISTOCK

New research into cinema advertising in SA shows that for every rand spent there is a return on investment (ROI) of up to R4.50.

Karen Bailey, managing partner of Cinevation and general manager of Popcorn Cinema Advertising Sales, says this compares with television ROI, which ranges from R1.10 to R1.80 for every R1 spent.

This data is derived from a Nielsen Advanced Analytics study that included 17 brands analysed over 156 weeks. Bailey believes the success of the medium lies in the way cinema advertising has evolved and is purchased.

"Cinema allows for targeting specific geographics and demographics, and though many advertisers follow movies for the mass appeal and reach provided by the blockbusters, others choose a more focused reach gained with specific movies."

26 days ago

