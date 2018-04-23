Fake news: the biggest threat to the PR industry

The majority of global communications executives (92%) cited fake news as the most challenging ethical threat to their profession, followed by the purposeful distortion of the truth (91%). Defence of malicious behaviour (88%) and lack of corporate transparency (81%) are also high on the list of potential ethical issues confronting communicators.

“The issue of ethical conduct in communication came under the spotlight last year globally, and especially in SA in light of the Bell Pottinger scandal,” says Daniel Munslow, director of MCC Consulting. “It is our responsibility as communicators to take a stand for ethical, transparent, and professional communication. As the 2018 research shows, ‘alternative facts’ and ‘fake news’ still pose a significant challenge; when communicators have to defend perceived malicious or unjustifiable corporate behaviour.”