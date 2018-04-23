Building radio audiences and revenue

The art and science of building and understanding audiences is critical to ensuring a radio station’s success. This was one of the topics discussed at the recent annual Liberty Radio Conference in Sandton, which bought together an array of radio experts to share their opinions and experiences.

One of those to share its success in building its radio audience and revenue was Cape-based Heart FM, which has grown significantly since it launched five years ago. Head of programming Denver Apollus said a key reason for the station’s success is that it behaves like a number-one station, being part of the conversation and making the station sound like Cape Town. “You won’t see big brag billboards from us because that’s not our value system,” he said. “Instead, we broadcast with heart and humility.”

Thirty-two-year-old Algoa FM continues to be one of the most popular stations in the country. The secret to its success, said operations director Alfie Jay, is that the station considers itself to be in the business of people rather than radio. “Operating in the eastern and southern Cape, serving both the Buffalo City and George metros, we’ve had to make the fact that we’re in a secondary market work for us. This entails understanding the people we service. Research has therefore been key.”