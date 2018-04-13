News & Insights

Brand managers: pitching it deeper

13 April 2018 - 14:22 Jeremy Maggs
Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee
Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee

Brand managers, particularly those in the fast-food industry, would do well to become more involved in selecting television and radio voiceover artists.

Researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology and Vanderbilt University in the US say that a deep voice gives the impression the product is relatively large and therefore offers more value for money.

Researchers altered the pitch of the voice on a sandwich ad and then asked participants how big the sandwich was. Those who had heard the lower-pitched voice believed the sandwich was significantly larger than those who heard the higher-pitched voice. Another study showed the same association with music. Participants who heard lower-pitched music believed a laptop in an ad was bigger than those who heard higher-pitched music.

