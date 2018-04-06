News & Insights

New COO for McCann World

06 April 2018 - 11:42
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The local office of McCann Worldgroup has appointed Clyde Mallon as chief operating officer of McCann Johannesburg. He was previously the chief digital officer.

The agency says as one of only 14 members of McCann Worldgroup’s global digital leadership community, Mallon — along with his team — launched a number of McCann global capabilities in SA, including a data-centric approach to social, creative and strategy, as well as McCann’s global digital learning programme.

Executive chairman Fraser Lamb says: "Clyde has been the architect of establishing the first digital offering within the McCann Africa network and for driving cultural change within the industry as a whole."

