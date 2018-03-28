How to engage YouTubers

Every year the marketing industry goes through new buzzwords. The most recent, influencer marketing, will soon be joined by a new buzzword: digital video.

Brands are starting to realise that eyeballs aren’t as important as engagement, and the best way to engage someone is through the recommendation of a person they trust. Enter influencer marketing.

Brands that are using influencer marketing are now starting to ask where consumers are, and so are making the shift to digital video – specifically making the move towards YouTube, the second-largest search engine in the world.

For their part, consumers are excited by the option of “content on demand” that they can consume and engage with, and this content is widely available to them. As digital video continues to dominate media consumption (stats estimate that about 80% of media consumption in 2018 will be through digital video) brands have to be smart about how to engage their current and future consumers, who are making the move away from traditional to digital – and more specifically, to digital video.

What’s the secret of engaging influencers on YouTube for maximum benefit for your brand or company? Here are my top five tips.

One: Authenticity is the priority

YouTube is not like TV, where users easily click out if they don’t like something. Consumers watch particular celebs on YouTube because they are authentic and build a relationship with their subscribers. Allow the YouTuber the opportunity to guide you when developing content – it’s in your best interest at the end of the day.