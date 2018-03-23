Zia Namooya interim CEO at Mindshare

News & Insights

One of SA’s top media agencies, Mindshare, has named Zia Namooya as interim CEO. The incumbent, Thabang Ramogase, is leaving.

Among the agency’s clients are Ford, BP, Yum Brands and Nike. Mindshare is part of the Group M collection of WPP media agencies in SA that also includes MediaCom.

Mindshare employs 145 people but has had a tough time of late. According to the global rankings unit RECMA, growth through to June 2017 was down 8%. Namooya assumes his role immediately and has been tasked with developing Mindshare’s digital Fast offering (future adaptive specialist teams) and promoting transformation. He previously worked at Mindshare Worldwide in London.

