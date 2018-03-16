Trust in brands is paramount in the information era

People around the world are holding brands to a higher standard than ever before. With so much product information available to consumers, trust is the new imperative, according to the IPG New Realities survey 2018.

The survey measures consumer attitudes and behaviours in seven countries (US, UK, China, India, Russia, Brazil and SA). In SA, holding brands to a higher standard has translated into consumers demanding more from products, spending more time evaluating their purchasing decisions and placing a higher value on product information. The survey reveals that as information becomes more valuable, trust becomes more important.

Globally, according to the survey, consumer trust is at a record low. This is borne out by the Edelman Trust Barometer, which states that two-thirds of countries across the world are recording trust levels of lower than 50%, largely due to the fake news phenomenon.

It’s a climate in which consumers will turn to sources they believe they can trust, says the report. Brands themselves play a critical role in the trust relationship as people tend to fall back on the brands they know, particularly with the plethora of brand information available to them. Interestingly, SA millennials are particularly reliant on a brand’s name and reputation.

When it comes to sources of trust, the survey reveals that consumers trust bloggers, influencers and content that is posted by other consumers and that they will trust an influencer before they trust an advert or a celebrity.