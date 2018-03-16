Keeping up with the millennials

The online survey focused on 500 respondents and their attitudes to politics, social inequality, debt and taxes. It also looked at their propensity to use social media and the role of technology in their lives.

Under the heading "The struggle is real" almost 75% said they were worried about the state of the economy, with over 30% claiming they keep up to date with economic developments most of the time. Just over 50% think black economic empowerment policies are ineffective.

Millennials are split evenly in their support or rejection of capitalism, and the survey notes these sentiments could influence which party they vote for in next year’s elections. Political party loyalty seems a thing of the past: 50% aren’t loyal to any party and base their vote on specific policy decisions. Just over 50% say they did not vote in the last local government election.

Female respondents tend to have less faith in politicians than their male counterparts — 42% say they have no faith at all.