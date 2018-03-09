News & Insights

KFC: turning a crisis into a coup

09 March 2018 - 13:23 Lynette Dicey
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

In the UK, KFC recently turned a reputational crisis into a marketing coup. The brand’s crisis came about as the result of delivery failures which caused almost all of the 870 KFC outlets in the UK, most run by franchisees, to close their doors.

The back story is that logistics company DHL won the account to deliver fresh chickens to KFC outlets around the UK, but that after taking over the account in February it soon became clear that it was not up to the task. The result was that many stores literally had nothing to sell and were forced to close for around two weeks last month. 

Consumers were up in arms; some even called their local emergency services to complain. KFC responded in what some call the best “sorry” ad every made. The company took out a full page ad, created by its ad agency, Mother, in a number of national newspapers to apologise for the chicken shortage. The ads showed an empty KFC bucket with the brand’s well-known acronym switched around to read “FCK”. Below the visual the copy read: “We’re sorry. A chicken restaurant without chicken. It’s not ideal. Huge apologies to our customers, especially those who travelled out of their way to find we were closed.”

The copy went on to thank members of staff who were working to address the situation and ended with: “It’s been a hell of a week but we’re making progress, and every day more and more fresh chicken is being delivered to our restaurants. Thank you for bearing with us.”

After its initial print run the ad quickly went viral on social media, and with KFC’s humorous apology took Twitter by storm. One Twitter user dubbed it “a master class in PR crisis management”.

Marketing Week columnist Mark Ritson says the brand “might actually emerge from the chicken crisis in better shape than before it went into it”. He writes: “The strategic and tactical implications of this simple ad spell out an extremely impressive bit of marketing by KFC that ticks many different boxes.”

Rather than going overboard with apologies and handwringing, says Ritson, KFC speaks in a voice that is exactly in line with its brand positioning and the audience it is targeting. He goes on to say that the brand is likely to benefit from the “acres of brand awareness” that the crisis created, and the fact that KFC uses fresh rather than frozen chicken. “What price that brand association?” he asks.

The big take-out:

KFC in the UK has won plaudits for the way it handled a recent chicken shortage.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
KFC: turning a crisis into a coup
News & Insights
2.
Communicating with cash-strapped consumers
News & Insights
3.
Tiger Brands’ reputation under fire
News & Insights
4.
PAMS – a new milestone in reading research
News & Insights

Related Articles

The KFC chicken trucks have arrived but now the gravy train is delayed
Companies

Ogilvy and KFC dominate Bookmarks
News & Insights

KFC: how the colonel crossed the road
News & Fox / Trending

Chickens come home to roost after KFC switch
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.