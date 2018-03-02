News & Insights

JL cracks AdAge

02 March 2018 - 12:33
Jan Jacobs. Picture: Robert Tshabalala
A high-flying New York ad agency with its roots firmly in SA has cracked the top five in the A-list of industry magazine Ad Ag e for the first time.

Johannes Leonardo (JL) was cofounded by Jan Jacobs 10 years ago.

The agency is now one of Madison Avenue’s most sought-after shops, with more than 100 staff members and clients that include sports brand Adidas.

JL is an acknowledged leader in cutting-edge advertising. Recent work includes a live New Year’s Eve commercial and an idea that allowed consumers to adopt a runner in the New York marathon.

