World’s most creative advertising campaign

The most creative advertising campaign in the world, called "Meet Graham", was created by Clemenger BBDO Melbourne for Australia’s Transport Accident Commission. It depicts what a human would have to look like to withstand a low-speed crash.

The ranking is revealed in the 2017 Gunn Report, the global index of creative excellence in advertising. The results are drawn from 40 top international, regional and national creative awards shows.

BBDO agencies dominate the tables, with four agencies listed in the top 10. The US remains the most awarded country, followed by the UK and Australia.