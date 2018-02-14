Five youth market trends for 2018

The attention spans of the youth are getting shorter and shorter when it comes to consuming content over the Internet – making it even harder for brands to access the already challenging millennial market.

There are five key trends that will be prevalent in this market for 2018, says HDI Youth Marketeers CEO Bongani Chinkanda. These trends are based on insights gleaned from social media, HDI’s research and the market itself.

The first trend, he explains, is that despite the negative perception that the youth market are not interested in the world around them, or what is happening within their communities, a new generation of social activists has proved this to be false. It’s a trend of “#StayingWoke” and very often takes place via social media channels.

A second trend speaks to the fact that “One size does not fit all’. “We like to try to categorise the youth market but, unfortunately, they are not a homogeneous bunch,” says Chinkanda.

Considering the demographics in SA alone, there are township youths, as well as those who live in urban and rural areas, each with their own interests, likes and dislikes. It is imperative for brands to define their target markets and tailor their messaging for each market, instead of trying to reach the youth as a whole, he says.