The year of analytical digital marketing campaigns

Marketing has never been as precise or rewarding. Brands can place campaigns in front of people who want their products and services on the specific platform they’re using at the exact time they are using it. No media wastage, just an increase in sales and the true effects of a good return on investment.

Which raises the question: why are SA marketers so hesitant to jump onto the lucrative data-driven band wagon for their marketing campaigns?

The first media-rich banner ads appeared online in 1996, and mobile marketing reared its head in the early 2000s. Over 20 years later, most marketing efforts are still featuring general advertising campaigns, casting a wide net and hauling in equal numbers of buyers and waste. Barring a few exceptions, very few have dared to place data at the heart of what they do.

What’s putting them off?

SA marketers have in the past shown caution when it comes to taking the digital leap. This was evident 10 years ago, when companies strongly resisted taking out a banner ad on a website. It took a herculean effort for marketers to achieve this feat.

Now, brands can serve online adverts directly to only those people who want to see their messages, with zero waste. But doing this isn’t without its challenges, and this has prevented many from using data to market more effectively.

The most common challenge is corporate culture. If a company’s culture prevents it from committing to data-driven marketing practices, it’s highly unlikely there will ever be a return on investment on any attempts to use big data in marketing. Generally, these companies are satisfied with the results of the “spray and pray” approach and don’t fully realise the true value data-driven marketing offers. Until there is a level of awareness of the potential returns, the status quo will remain unchanged.