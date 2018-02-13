News & Insights

Gender-neutral marketing

13 February 2018 - 08:20 Lynette Dicey
Picture: 123RF/STUDIOM1
Picture: 123RF/STUDIOM1

Advertising has traditionally illustrated men and women in fairly stereotypical roles. Think back to typically macho beer ads or cleaning products that try to appeal to women. However, for a surprising number of both Gen Z and millennials, gender doesn’t define them, according to research conducted by The Innovation Group and JWT Intelligence.

Gender-neutral marketing is not a trend but a societal shift, according to Dali Tembo and Jess Jorgensen, both from Instant Grass International. Speaking at the recent Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC) conference in Midrand, they said it was important for marketers to keep abreast of this shift. Even a term such as “trans” is not just last year but a couple of years behind, said Jorgensen. Instead, marketers should be considering using terms such as “gender queer”, “nonconforming”, “nonbinary” and “gender neutral”.

It’s no longer acceptable to be stuck in old gender stereotypes, explained Jorgensen, adding that many forward-thinking brands have already cottoned on to this. He said retailers such as the US Target group have ditched the pink and blue toy aisles in supermarkets, for instance, while a Barbie ad for the Moschino Barbie featured a boy. Even Woolworths featured a trans model in 2017.

The big take-out:

The recent IMC Conference in Midrand heard that marketers should re-think their brand messaging to ensure that it doesn’t perpetuate damaging gender stereotypes.

New approaches to gender fall into one of three categories, said Tembo. The first category, the rise of femvertising, champions feminine strength and empowers women. The second category is the death of what they call “bro marketing”. This occurs when stereotypically butch brand categories kill off their macho image and reflect the many different, atypical ways to be a man. The third category, what Instant Grass International call gender-neutralising marketing, is for campaigns which don’t just show that women can compete in the Iron Man marathon or that men can love kittens, but throw all gender assignations under the bus and re-imagining masculinity and femininity as fluid concepts.

Marketers should not get stuck in the “pink aisle” mentality, says Tembo, advising marketers and advertisers to question what is normal and whether their brand reinforces old stereotypes of what men and women should wear, say and do. Second, he suggests checking your messaging: does your brand communication perpetuate sexist or harmful stereotypes? Third, re-think your segmentation: are there ways that brands can embrace female consumers into previously male-dominated categories or brands? And last, beware of tokenism. “The idea is not to jump onto a bandwagon but to make sure that if you create a gender-friendly campaign, it is authentic, believable and inclusive,” he says.

MORE FROM THE REDZONE

Millennials are driving cause marketing

By 2020, the global workforce will be dominated by millennials and they will subsequently control the largest portion of the world’s disposal income
News & Insights
6 days ago

What are SA’s top global brands?

Strong brands signal a country’s potential for growth and job creation. Though some investors see SA as the next big emerging market, only ...
News & Insights
4 days ago

Survey shows marketing not taken seriously enough

Most respondents in the latest Brand Barometer Survey say marketing is not taken seriously enough by business, and brand marketers admit that they ...
News & Insights
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
The year of analytical digital marketing campaigns
News & Insights
2.
Consumers losing confidence in brands
News & Insights
3.
Gender-neutral marketing
News & Insights
4.
Liberty Radio Awards conference to focus on best ...
News & Insights

Related Articles

Joe Public’s in-house school welcomed
News & Fox

Brands need to connect and empower African women
News & Insights

The changing face of advertising and its implications for 2018
News & Insights

AR to become more accessible to marketers
News & Insights

Customer obsession – a 2018 priority – and other trends
News & Insights

Countdown to IMC conference
News & Insights

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.