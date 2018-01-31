Bob Rightford tribute

When Bob Rightford, the veteran adman who died last week, was honoured with the 2014 AdFocus Lifetime Achiever award, he whispered on stage: "Thanks, but why all the fuss, I’m just a car salesman." He was much more than that of course, though his Cape Town-based Ogilvy agency’s big break came in 1979, when it won the Volkswagen account, which it still holds.

Rightford was 84. He was one of the founders of industry training institution The Red & Yellow School. In a tribute the school said: "His vision of creating something unique still fuels us today. A man whose enthusiasm, passion, larger-than-life smiles, positivity and generosity will be sorely missed."