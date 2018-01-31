News & Insights

Bob Rightford tribute

01 February 2018 - 01:05 Jeremy Maggs
Bob Rightford. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN
Bob Rightford. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN

When Bob Rightford, the veteran adman who died last week, was honoured with the 2014 AdFocus Lifetime Achiever award, he whispered on stage: "Thanks, but why all the fuss, I’m just a car salesman." He was much more than that of course, though his Cape Town-based Ogilvy agency’s big break came in 1979, when it won the Volkswagen account, which it still holds.

Rightford was 84. He was one of the founders of industry training institution The Red & Yellow School. In a tribute the school said: "His vision of creating something unique still fuels us today. A man whose enthusiasm, passion, larger-than-life smiles, positivity and generosity will be sorely missed."

More in The Redzone:

What businesses need to know about using mobile in Africa

The African continent presents a wealth of opportunities for innovative, mobile-led businesses. However, newcomers need to understand the nuances of ...
News & Insights
19 hours ago

Raising the advertising remuneration rate

Demand for skills in advertising and marketing — and increasingly in the digital sphere — is driving up remuneration packages, as the latest Ad ...
News & Insights
2 days ago

New plotline in advertising

Local brands and agencies are closely watching a new trend called ’advertiser-funded dialogue’
News & Insights
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Survey shows marketing not taken seriously enough
News & Insights
2.
Bob Rightford tribute
News & Insights
3.
What businesses need to know about using mobile ...
News & Insights
4.
Countdown to IMC conference
News & Insights

Related Articles

Adieu to man who gave advertising real agency
Life

DAVID FURLONGER: Volkswagen shifts back to people-focused advertising
Opinion / Columnists

Advertising doyen Schalit given award for lifetime achievement
National / Media

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.