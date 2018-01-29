New plotline in advertising

Local brands and agencies are closely watching a new trend called "advertiser-funded dialogue", in which advertising and editorial are blended into the plotline of a television show.

Paving the way is Procter & Gamble (P&G), which paid for a plotline in Black-ish. Characters in the US sitcom were seen discussing the company’s award-winning ad campaign, which included a short film showing black parents talking to their children about racism. The story involved the father of the family, a black ad executive, conceptualising a campaign that focused on P&G’s film.

Television will battle to match digital ad products in 2018.

Global spend on ad slots will grow at just over 1%, while digital spend is due to rise more than 10%.