News & Insights

New plotline in advertising

29 January 2018 - 06:33 Jeremy Maggs
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Local brands and agencies are closely watching a new trend called "advertiser-funded dialogue", in which advertising and editorial are blended into the plotline of a television show.

Paving the way is Procter & Gamble (P&G), which paid for a plotline in Black-ish. Characters in the US sitcom were seen discussing the company’s award-winning ad campaign, which included a short film showing black parents talking to their children about racism. The story involved the father of the family, a black ad executive, conceptualising a campaign that focused on P&G’s film.

Television will battle to match digital ad products in 2018.

Global spend on ad slots will grow at just over 1%, while digital spend is due to rise more than 10%.

Also in The Redzone:

Brand linguistics: the missing piece of the puzzle

Creating a distinctive brand voice allows consumers to identify with the brand
News & Insights
3 days ago

Facebook places greater focus on social interaction

Facebook’s continued commitment to prioritising posts from friends and family in its News Feed is not all bad news for brands, if they are prepared ...
News & Insights
4 days ago

Consumer spending trends in 2018

To survive and thrive in the future, brands need to take changing consumer shopping and spending trends into consideration
News & Insights
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Raising the advertising remuneration rate
News & Insights
2.
New plotline in advertising
News & Insights
3.
Brand linguistics: the missing piece of the puzzle
News & Insights
4.
Facebook places greater focus on social ...
News & Insights

Related Articles

A disconnect between the views of marketers and consumers
News & Insights

Customer obsession – a 2018 priority – and other trends
News & Insights

Advertising approaches a tipping point
News & Insights

Quality content critical for advertising success
News & Insights

The changing face of advertising and its implications for 2018
News & Insights

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.