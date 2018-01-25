Facebook places greater focus on social interaction

Longer term, Facebook’s ongoing commitment to becoming a more relevant place for its users is not bad news for brands. Think of it this way – if branded content actually makes it onto Facebook’s News Feed, it’s likely that there will be a high level of active engagement. Sperling adds that if audiences spend less time on the platform, the time they do spend on Facebook will be quality time, giving marketers the opportunity to become more than just wallpaper on a News Feed.

For brands to make it into the conversation, they will need to put a great deal more effort into their posts, ensuring they are precise, relevant and meaningful. It’s likely to be a time-consuming process, concedes Sperling, but well worth it. “When interactions are meaningful, brands have the opportunity to engage – which is the pot at the end of the rainbow for marketers,” he says.