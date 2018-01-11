Advertising approaches a tipping point

The Soccer World Cup that takes place in Russia in June and July this year is likely to provide a much needed fillip for advertising spend across Africa.

Dawn Rowlands, CEO of the Dentsu Aegis Network (sub-Saharan Africa) says, however, that due to a limited number of African teams participating in the tournament and a mostly flat continental economy, investment will be down on previous tournaments.

She believes more adspend than ever before will be directed towards mobile platforms, while online football gaming will increase in markets where online gaming is tax efficient.

The World Cup is also likely to prompt an increase in spend from brands that are tournament sponsors in the drinks, travel and financial services categories.