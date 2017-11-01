Learn from the best in business: win a seat on the Leaders on the Move bus

How does South Africa invest in the future of its economy? One way to support growth is for tomorrow’s trailblazers to spend time with and learn from South Africa’s most experienced business leaders.

That is the aim of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies’ Leaders on the Movementorship initiative, presented in association with the JSE.

On the day of the next event, Friday November 10, a small, selected group of budding entrepreneurs will once again travel on a luxury coach around Johannesburg, hosted by Dylan Rogers, editor of the Business Traveller magazine.

Along the way, they will spend one power-packed hour at a time with carefully chosen business leaders who will share their business philosophy; the highs and low of their business careers; lessons learnt on the way; and how they’ve overcome adversity.

Confirmed speakers

* Babalwa Ngonyama – CEO, Sinayo Securities* Owen Nkomo – CEO, Inkunzi Wealth Group* Grant Meintjes – Head of Securities, PSG Wealth

How to win a seat

Want to board the bus? Three lucky readers can each win a seat at the next Leaders on the Move event.

It’s easy: click here to answer some easy questions before 5pm on Monday November 6.

Tickets are also for sale on the Leaders on the Move website.

