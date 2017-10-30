Pendoring 2017: celebrating indigenous-language advertising

In an unexpected move, the judges decided to award a one-off prize for an outstanding public service announcement in Afrikaans, which was won by 7Films and Y&R SA for their TV commercial on behalf of the Western Cape government, “Everybody Knows/Almal Weet”. The ad’s off-beat, humorous approach to drunk driving in SA caught the judges’ attention.

This campaign aside, the judges felt the Afrikaans entries were somewhat disappointing, which meant there was no Prestige Award winner for 2017.

The student category presented just one winner: Taurai Valerie Mtake of Greenside Design Centre Collge of Design won the Student Design Award for her Ndebele entry, “Reviving the ‘Bantu Symbol Writing’ into Contemporary Visual Culture”. It was also the only student entry to take gold. Mtake received R16,000 for her entry – R10,000 as the overall winner of the student category and R6,000 as a gold winner.

In the radio category, which includes radio craft, five gold and three silver trophies were awarded, with The Odd Number winning two golds for “Hell’s Kitchen” and another two golds for its Brand SA ad, and Joe Public winning gold for Jet.

Television, including TV craft, also showed a crop of successful work. The judges awarded two golds, both to 7Films and Y&R SA for “Everybody Knows/Almal Weet”.

Agency gold winners included J Walter Thompson and the Abnormal Group, while silvers were awarded to Joe Public, Ogilvy & Mather SA, Black Khaki, FCB 1886, FCB Cape Town, Just Design, Fort, Newton’s Third, Lucan, 7Films and The Make Beautiful Agency.

In the student category, silvers were awarded to North-West University, the Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography and Red & Yellow (Cape Town).

The prizes for the Pendoring Prestige (not awarded) and Umpheta awards include an overseas study trip valued at R100,000. Winners of gold awards received R6,000 each and a gold Pendoring trophy, while silver winners each got R2,500 and a silver Pendoring trophy. Gold craft winners each won R3,000 and a gold Pendoring trophy. Each gold and silver winner also received a Pendoring certificate.