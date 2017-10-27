News & Insights

Retailer ‘likes’ war

27 October 2017 - 11:06 Jeremy Maggs
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

In the quest for social media eyeballs, Pick n Pay leads the Facebook battle over Woolworths, Clicks and Game.

New research from the Ornico agency reveals that more people have clicked the "like" button on the supermarket’s Facebook page in the past three months than its rivals, with over 1.7m hits.

Woolies, however, leads the Twitter and YouTube race, with over 400,000 followers and over 9m views. Woolworths is also way ahead on Instagram, with over 250,000 followers compared to Pick n Pay’s 70,000.

In the past three months Clicks has registered almost 800,000 Facebook "likes" compared to Game’s 485,000.

