Taking transformation to heart

Managing partner and executive creative director Qingqile “WingWing” Mdlulwa says transformation within the agency’s creative teams is one of the primary focuses. “We have a number of creatives who are committed to mentoring the next level of creative leadership,” he explains. John Davenport, one of the agency’s original founders is putting a great deal of energy into helping creatively in this space.

CFO Sharon Bergmann goes on to explain that transformation at the agency is no box-ticking exercise – while it’s crucial that Collective ID maintains its level 1 BEE status, the company’s transformation efforts are also about improving the lives and opportunities of the people working at the agency. In fact, this vision has been translated into a human resources policy that requires three of every four new hires to be people of colour.

Transformation and relevance go hand in hand, says Mdlulwa. “We have a record of creative excellence. In addition, our employees reflect the diversity of the country and we’re able to draw on each of their different experiences to create work that is relevant for all South Africans,” he explains, adding that, after all, SA is many things and not just one.