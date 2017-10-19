News & Insights

King James sharpens its digital focus

A new unit combines digital agency Punk and social media specialists Society with recent acquisitions Flint & Tinder and SOC

19 October 2017 - 06:48 Jeremy Maggs
The King James Group has brought together its digital agencies in Johannesburg and Cape Town to create a combined entity under the banner of King James Digital.

The new unit combines digital agency Punk and social media specialists Society with recent acquisitions Flint & Tinder and SOC.

Both offices will operate as full-fledged independent entities.

Nimay Parekh, CEO at King James Digital, says: "A heightened focus on customer experience is critical. There is a huge shift afoot: the true convergence of marketing, data, technology, service and experience.

"No customer interaction, marketing or otherwise, should ever be done in a silo. Everything is interconnected. How well we embrace that will determine success now and well into the future."

