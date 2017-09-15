Building brands, inside out

First impressions are based on how people behave, how they look, how they speak and what their reputation is, among other things. These impressions shape how we react to them.

A brand is no different. It’s an image for itself; how it looks, speaks and behaves, based on a promise of some nature. Depending on the congruency of its messages, positive or negative perceptions are created in the minds of consumers. And this experience of the brand will affect both the bottom line and customer loyalty.

There is a direct correlation between brand and business performance. Zara, for example, is listed at number 51 on Forbes’ World’s Most Valuable Brands 2017 list. The retailer is valued at US$11.3bn. It is renowned for its promise to develop a new product, being the latest in designer fashion and getting the new merchandise to stores within two weeks, while other retailers may take longer.

Despite its reputation for doing no advertising, the key to Zara’s success lies in the fact that it does a substantial amount of brand-focused work. First and foremost, it delivers on its promise: the latest fashion products, at affordable prices, delivered in record time. Consumers have seen this; they have heard it and they have experienced it.