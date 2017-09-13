Can blockchain rescue digital advertising?

Developed in partnership with Nasdaq and running on blockchain technology, Nyiax looks set to strengthen direct trade between publishers and advertisers, cutting out third-party chisellers responsible for fraudulent deliveries. Nyiax promises publishers increased revenue, as they can sell inventory directly. Advertisers, meanwhile, are not only set to cut out fraudulent impressions but can also purchase premium inventory ahead of time.

Blockchain has the potential to bring an end to “spoofing” – when fraudulent companies claim they have the right to resell advertising on certain premium sites when they don’t. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) has been trying to address spoofing through its Ads.txt initiative, but has also formed a working group to look into the benefits of blockchain to clear up the murky waters of programmatic buying. Since parties can be identified using inimitable blockchain keys, any advertising sold can be traced back to its source.

With Nyiax going live towards the end of the year, a slow pick-up should be expected. For one, blockchain isn’t exactly a household word in the advertising industry yet, while transactions using blockchain are not as immediate as those done through programmatic buying.

While blockchain could be the potential white knight for the ad industry, the benefits of cryptocurrency might just do the same for publishers. Getting people to pay for content is the Holy Grail when it comes to online publishing. But, with the exception of a minority of publishers, paywall implementation has proved problematic. The monthly rate is in many cases considered too much by casual readers, while charging less through a credit card on a per-read basis is also not viable, due to the cost of transactions.

As there are no intermediaries using bitcoin, publishers could implement payment structures where minute amounts are subtracted from the bitcoin accounts of signed-on users. If you don’t want to sign up but are willing to make a donation after reading a particularly interesting article, just click on the bitcoin donate button. Sure, the amounts might not be much, but added together they could certainly help publishers pay a few bills.

The big take-out: While both bitcoin and blockchain still have some way to go before reaching the consumer tipping point, all signs are there that both have the potential to improve the publishing and advertising space (among many other industries) significantly. Becoming familiar with this technology will stand you in good stead for the future.

Charlie Stewart is CEO of performance marketing agency Rogerwilco.