Consider social media an ally, not a friend

Even people who represent a brand, such as those who work at an organisation or its brand ambassadors, could have an adverse effect on a brand’s online reputation, explains Goodman-Bhyat.

“We are increasingly seeing that part of the verification process – when someone is seeking employment, for example – includes at the very least a cursory glance through his or her social media profile. While Facebook and LinkedIn are the most commonly checked platforms, with social media aggregators it is possibly to do a pretty comprehensive sweep across them all,” she says. Any unfavourable messaging that has been posted by a person in the past, such as those relating to racism, homophobia, sexism or any other unacceptable comments or imagery, reflects poorly on the person and possibly the brand or organisation he or she represents, Goodman-Bhyat continues.

She says it is a matter of common sense. Companies or brands should be very specific in terms of what is considered unacceptable social media posting. “The problem is that people seem to think that they can do or say anything in their ‘personal capacity’ and that it should not affect their professional profile. Unfortunately, this is not the case, and there simply are no boundaries when it comes to online space. An awareness of this, together with a clear understanding about posting unacceptable content online, is important,” she concludes.