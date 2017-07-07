Apex 2017 winners announced

The holy grail of any advertising campaign is one that wins both creative and effectiveness awards. As far back as 2010 a study released by the UK’s IPA, in association with the Gunn Report, found that a campaign that won both creative and effectiveness awards was 11 times more effective at delivering business success than one that won only an effectiveness award.

In SA the Apex Awards, run by the Association of Communication and Advertising (ACA), recognises advertising effectiveness. Since inception winning an Apex has not been a simple matter. Compiling an entry is a time-consuming exercise for agencies, and the adjudication process is gruelling. A high standard was set for the Apex Awards from the outset and this has never been compromised.

As CEO of the ACA, Odette van der Haar, puts it, “these are not awards for the sake of awards”. Apex Awards, she says, recognise work that works; they are given for the campaigns that demonstrate effectiveness in creativity that extends beyond pictures to creative intellect and intellectual property that is the currency of the industry.

What Apex judges look for are campaigns that disrupt the clutter, have extensive reach and use mediums that resonate with the desired consumer.

This year once again, the Apex judging panel set a high standard, with the result that only one gold award was announced and there was no overall grand prix winner.