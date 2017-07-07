News & Insights

30 Minutes with Sean Press

07 July 2017 - 06:01 Lynette Dicey
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Sean Press of Contact Media and Communications has been in the industry long enough to know when it’s time for a change. Given the state of SA’s economy and the ever changing media landscape, Contact Media and Communications made the strategic decision around six years ago to diversify its services to include event management, design, photography and videography.

The agency recently announced a new tagline, “like no other”.  Press believes it makes no sense to be in business – particularly the media industry – if you plan to do everything in the same way as everyone else. 

An evolving media and communication market

CEO of Conversations Media & Communications, Vincent Magwenya, believes that understanding the values of consumers and creating innovative business ...
News & Insights
1 month ago

The way the agency makes a creative impact has always been a priority, says Press, adding that to stay relevant and grow you have to be willing to change and adapt. “Agencies that refuse to adapt will quickly become extinct,” be says.

In line with his business philosophy of “conscious capitalism” –  a philosophy Press adheres to in steering the business –  he believes there is nothing wrong with making money, provided you are also focused on how and who you affect from the point of view of a team and  supplier.

Conscious capitalism applies to brands too, he says. However, in a more conscious world brands need to make a difference and shouldn’t take without giving back. “Consumers are educated and have access to unlimited amounts of content. They’re aware of how they engage with brands and what these brands do in terms of corporate citizenship. They’ll vote with their spend,” he says.

Winning brands, he says, never under-estimate the intelligence of their consumers and instead, are respectful and invest in creating meaningful engagement.

The big take-out: Despite SA being in recession, Sean Press of Contact Media and Communications believes opportunity exists, provided businesses change in line with changes in the industry. Part of this is taking a more conscious approach to doing business and engaging with consumers.

Buy audiences, not ad space

Media waste is an issue in the digital age and to avoid it, advertisers and agencies should focus on targeting the right audience with the right ...
News & Insights
1 day ago

Procurement's growing role in marketing

Agencies need to become comfortable with making contact with the procurement department separately from marketing
News & Insights
2 days ago

Brands need to bet big on passion to combat eroding consumer spend

Amid all the doom and gloom some brands are finding a silver lining
News & Insights
2 days ago

Taking stock of financial services advertising

Much of the financial services advertising currently being flighted is very rational and fails to resonate, agreed the panel at the latest Financial ...
News & Insights
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
30 Minutes with Sean Press
News & Insights
2.
JEREMY MAGGS: French can Cannes
News & Insights
3.
AdFocus opens
News & Insights
4.
Buy audiences, not ad space
News & Insights

Related Articles

Marketing fraternity needs courage to let go
News & Insights

A voice for the publishing industry
News & Insights

What price an ad?
News & Insights

Notes of caution for ad industry
News & Insights

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.