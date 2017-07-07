30 Minutes with Sean Press

Sean Press of Contact Media and Communications has been in the industry long enough to know when it’s time for a change. Given the state of SA’s economy and the ever changing media landscape, Contact Media and Communications made the strategic decision around six years ago to diversify its services to include event management, design, photography and videography.

The agency recently announced a new tagline, “like no other”. Press believes it makes no sense to be in business – particularly the media industry – if you plan to do everything in the same way as everyone else.