News & Insights

JEREMY MAGGS: French can Cannes

Ad agencies, led by Paris-based Publicis Groupe, wonder about the value of award competitions where booze-fuelled beach parties are seen to be taking the spotlight away from serious panel discussions

06 July 2017 - 14:01
Andrew Human: Award shows drive competitiveness. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Andrew Human: Award shows drive competitiveness. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

A decision by global advertising company Publicis Groupe to sit out next year’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity — mainly because of high costs — has refocused attention on the value of advertising awards shows the world over, including the local showcase, The Loeries.

But Loeries CEO Andrew Human isn’t immediately concerned, saying the number of early entries for this year is similar to last year and could top 2016, with the introduction of three new categories including design in digital media and data-driven campaigns.

What will be worrying will be Publicis’s absence next year from the Bookmarks (digital media excellence) and the Pendorings (Afrikaans advertising), as the French-based company’s decision also affects all award shows for one year. Local Publicis agencies include OwenKessel Leo Burnett, Publicis Machine, Saatchi & Saatchi, Saatchi & Saatchi Synergize and Liquorice.

Money saved by not entering will be used to fund an artificial intelligence system. But, as the trade publication AdAge suggests, “the festival has lost its way as sprawling rosé-washed parties on the beach and yachts often overshadow serious panels occurring inside the Palais de Festival.”

AdFocus opens

A new award, the transformation award, will recognise agencies and groups leading the way in ownership, employment equity and social upliftment
News & Insights
1 hour ago

Rival holding company WPP, which houses big agencies like Y&R and JWT, cut its attendance participation by half this year.

Human wonders how much consultation there was with creative staff at Publicis. He believes awards shows drive competitiveness, which can only be good for the health and growth of a brand. He also points out the Publicis decision is only for a year; and that other local agencies, including FoxP2 and BBDO, have sat out of the Loeries for a year in the past.

A survey of several local agency creative departments, including those in the Publicis Groupe, seem to bear out Human’s sentiments, saying award-show success is good for creative output and marketability of talent. One creative director says: “While awards shows may have a bad reputation of being booze-fuelled nights of excess they are still powerful motivators for hugely competitive people.”

There is no doubt that cost is a big factor when it comes to the Cannes Lions. Entry costs range from R8,000 to R27,500, depending on the category and how early the entry is received. Add to that the cost of staying in the South of France for a week and one can see why some countries with weak currencies balk at participating.

Most SA agencies these days only enter work they know has a real chance of winning. Says another creative director: “It’s a game of percentages. You inherently know what will find favour and what won’t.”

Human says cost is not a concern when it comes to the Loeries. “We are a nonprofit organisation whereas Cannes is a profit machine. The Loeries is also the lowest-priced awards festival per delegate in the world and this year there are eight international speakers.” The average cost per Loeries entry is R2,500.

The Cannes Lions have announced a new advisory committee to help shape the event’s future. It includes top marketers from Procter & Gamble, Unilever and Burger King.

Marketing fraternity needs courage to let go

It is disruptive for the creative process but brands have to accept that the ecosystem of traditional marketing has been disrupted
News & Insights
7 days ago

SA advertising talent shines again

After several lean years, SA advertising talent is again punching above its weight on the global stage, winning two Grand Prix accolades at the 2017 ...
News & Insights
7 days ago

What price an ad?

Economic recession and the march of technology mean clients want to see more bang for their buck. This may be straining their relationships with ad ...
News & Insights
17 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JEREMY MAGGS: French can Cannes
News & Insights
2.
AdFocus opens
News & Insights
3.
Buy audiences, not ad space
News & Insights
4.
Procurement's growing role in marketing
News & Insights

Related Articles

I am the brand
News & Insights

‘Fearsome five’ rule top brands survey
News & Insights

Notes of caution for ad industry
News & Insights

Advertising account pitch fee wars
News & Insights

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.