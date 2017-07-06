AdFocus opens

Entries for the 2017 AdFocus Awards have opened. Questionnaires are available on the website at www.adfocus.co.za.

The deadline for entries is August 25 and winners will be announced at the awards event on November 22.

Agency of the year awards are available in: large, medium and small advertising; large and small media; digital; specialist; public relations; and overall agency of the year.

Special awards are: African effectiveness; partnership; lifetime achievement; industry leader; new broom for young talent; and student of the year.

A new award, the transformation award, will recognise agencies and groups leading the way in ownership, employment equity and social upliftment.