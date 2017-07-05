Buy audiences, not ad space

Media waste has always been a serious concern for the advertising industry, but it is becoming even more so in the digital age. As a result SA digital agencies are being forced to innovate flexible, cost-effective strategies that focus more on the audience and less on buying hectares of ad space in the hope that some of it will be seen by the target audience.

In the past, advertisers and agencies alike accepted media waste as part of the cost of sale.

This should not be the case. Even with digital space continuing to grow in importance for advertisers globally – offering a myriad fresh avenues through which to reach consumers, it’s essential that we identify where the waste is coming from and put an end to it.

Traditionally, the focus has been on the medium as opposed to the target audience. However, today’s market dictates that advertisers understand precisely who is in the audience and, importantly, who isn’t. Advertisers must realise that they are no longer in the business of buying ad space, but should rather aim to buy audiences.