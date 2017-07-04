Brands need to bet big on passion to combat eroding consumer spend

In today’s era of social media addiction and shortening attention spans this is no easy task. Added to this, more and more brands are recognising the opportunity to cash in on passions, which is making it an increasingly crowded and competitive space, he points out.

For brands, the success of passion point marketing depends on partnering with the agencies and individuals who not only embrace the concept, but understand how to leverage the many channels and tools at their disposal.

“In marketing, it’s far easier to complicate than to simplify,” explains Clint Paterson, Levergy CEO. “Our challenge is to sharpen and simplify the message constantly.”

When it comes to connecting with global and hugely diverse audiences, it’s important to first understand who you are talking to, and then to find ways to create engaging and meaningful dialogues, says Patterson.

“There is definitely a big trend towards putting on experiences to connect with people, and then adding value to their lives through an event or engagement in some way,” he says.

Given the huge influence and power of social media, the eventing and experiential marketing model has shifted, says Patterson, adding that instead of putting on an event for 5,000 people, it’s more beneficial to create a bespoke event for 50 media influencers, who can then share their experience with a social media audience of over 50m highly engaged followers.

“The future belongs to brands that can effectively tap into passions and interests and provide markets with powerful and relevant experiences that speak to those passions directly,” says Paterson.