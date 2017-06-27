30 minutes with Monalisa Sibongile Zwambila

Growth in the ad industry is going to be hard to achieve given the challenging and uncertain operating environment, says Monalisa Zwambila, founder and CEO of Riverbed, one of the largest black-owned creative agencies in the country. The company celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

But Zwambila says there is always room for independent agencies to grow their market share. She says this is the ideal time to focus on transformation in its truest sense.

“Now, more than ever, consumers are demanding that brands understand who they are. In this space, transformation has to be more than a tick on a BEE scorecard,” she says. Change can really only take place at a deeper level when both clients and the industry itself understand the value of working with black-owned agencies, she says. “We can provide clients with proper urban insights into their markets, and [offer] the ability to work with diverse teams that have a thorough understanding of these markets. It can only provide a positive benefit to the brand.”

This is even more relevant when one considers that to have a narrative that resonates with consumers, brands need to have a voice in this environment and understand and be sensitive to the issues they face. “This is something we are happy to workshop with our clients,” says Zwambila, adding that agencies are under greater pressure to show their value and showcase the effectiveness of their campaigns against sales and lead generation. To illustrate she uses the work Riverbed has done for Old Mutual iWyze and the rebrand campaign for Eduloan to Fundi.