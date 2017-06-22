Flex your ads

News & Insights

22 June 2017 - 06:38 Jeremy Maggs
Gym. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

SA’s health and fitness industry is now worth over R1bn annually, and the TLC agency says brands in the active lifestyle space are failing to capitalise on the sector’s potential.

TLC introduced the concept of washroom advertising to the SA market in 1996. The agency says research into the Planet Fitness gym chain reveals that 77% of members classify themselves as the main household shopper, while 61% have confirmed that advertising helps them make purchasing decisions. 60% are married with children and six out of 10 are permanently employed. Gym membership in SA is slightly skewed towards women.

