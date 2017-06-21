Dealing with disaster

National disasters put the relationship people have with brands under the microscope, according to a Havas Media report published on the first anniversary of the 2011 Japanese earthquake and tsunami. The report’s authors, Havas Media Intelligence CEO Hernan Sanchez and Havas Media Meaningful Brands analyst Andrea Monge Rodríguez, argue that brands that focus on citizens rather than consumers are likely to build brand attachment.

In the wake of the recent devastating fires on the Garden Route and the brand response to the crisis, it’s useful to revisit the Havas report, which explores the role of brands in times of urgent need. It provides four case studies of brands that reacted with socially minded strategies in the wake of the Japan disaster, and the effect this had on their brand value.

Fashion retailer Uniqlo donated US$25.6m to the Japanese Red Cross, while the organisation’s founder and president donated $12.2m. The brand also donated products to victims and made its stores available to receive donations for those affected by the crisis.

According to the Havas Media report, Uniqlo reacted quickly, comprehensively and in a personal way. It acted as an enabler, and tied in its product by donating needed clothing at a critical time.