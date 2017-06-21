Dealing with disaster
National disasters put the relationship people have with brands under the microscope, according to a Havas Media report published on the first anniversary of the 2011 Japanese earthquake and tsunami. The report’s authors, Havas Media Intelligence CEO Hernan Sanchez and Havas Media Meaningful Brands analyst Andrea Monge Rodríguez, argue that brands that focus on citizens rather than consumers are likely to build brand attachment.
In the wake of the recent devastating fires on the Garden Route and the brand response to the crisis, it’s useful to revisit the Havas report, which explores the role of brands in times of urgent need. It provides four case studies of brands that reacted with socially minded strategies in the wake of the Japan disaster, and the effect this had on their brand value.
Fashion retailer Uniqlo donated US$25.6m to the Japanese Red Cross, while the organisation’s founder and president donated $12.2m. The brand also donated products to victims and made its stores available to receive donations for those affected by the crisis.
According to the Havas Media report, Uniqlo reacted quickly, comprehensively and in a personal way. It acted as an enabler, and tied in its product by donating needed clothing at a critical time.
Masayoshi Son, the CEO of telecoms conglomerate SoftBank, donated $120m of his personal fortune and his salary until he retires to help victims of the tsunami. He asked his Twitter followers for suggestions on how SoftBank could help. One suggestion was for the company to offer a free phone service to children orphaned in the disaster. As a result, SoftBank announced it would provide those children with free phones and cellular service until they turned 18. In addition, the company replaced iPhones for customers who lost their phones in the earthquake.
The report found that the inclusion of social media served the company well, and the brand benefited significantly from this collaborative approach.
Sony, too, made a large monetary contribution to victims of the disaster, in addition to donating 30,000 radios, 500,000 batteries and 125 televisions for emergency use. The company also donated 1,200 blankets to shelters. Globally, it encouraged its employees to contribute to the relief efforts and matched any employee donations made. The company also set up a number of employee volunteer programmes, and encouraged its customers to make donations to the relief efforts through PlayStation wallets. Those who donated were rewarded with a free theme.
Another brand to make a significant contribution was vehicle manufacturer Toyota. It made a significant monetary contribution, as well as using its hybrid technology to alleviate power shortages and donating emergency power supply systems. Toyota employees were given the opportunity to help suppliers hurt by the earthquake get back to production while still receiving their full salaries from Toyota.
“By paying [its] workers to help suppliers, Toyota got people on the ground to aid the clean-up. In the process, [it] set about building strong relationships with local communities and suppliers that will pay dividends for years,” the Havas Media report says.
Meaningful brands don’t sit back and wait for governments to move, but redefine their role in society and propel themselves into the wider relationship between themselves, society and citizens. The result, according to the report, is a high level of brand attachment for brands that take a society-based approach to assisting in relief efforts.
In SA, a number of brands, including banks, retailers and courier companies, reacted quickly and proactively to the devastating fires in the southern Cape, which destroyed hundreds of homes and left thousands of people displaced.
The big take-out: Companies that take a community-minded approach during national disasters build a high level of brand attachment.
