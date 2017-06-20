Brands with heart

A number of courier companies donated their services. DHL opened up 39 locations across the country as drop-off points where people could drop emergency supplies, including nonperishable foods. The company then couriered all donated goods to the affected areas via both road and freight. SkyNet Worldwide Express offered free delivery from any of its SA branches to Knysna.

The Courierit group gave their services to the relief effort as well, and couriered donated goods, including clothing, bedding, blankets, food and even furniture, to the affected towns in the aftermath of the fires.

Jason Babulal, MD of Remailit/Freightit, and Giovanni Contaldi, MD of Courierit, echo the sentiments of many of the brands that displayed their compassion in the wake of the Garden Route fires. “We pride ourselves on our people-centred approach to business,” says Babulal. “When the opportunity arose to assist people after the fire tragedy we jumped at it. Though what we can do ourselves was limited, we were genuinely amazed at the public response and are proud of our small contribution to alleviate some of the impact of this immense tragedy. We are also aware that, once the smoke clears and the relief efforts are wound up, people have to piece their broken lives back together. As a group, we remain committed to helping those affected. Our branches throughout the country will therefore remain available to receive humanitarian aid for those affected and we will consolidate and transport the aid to the area.”

Janine Hills, CEO of Vuma Reputation Management says it is vital for a caring brand to show compassion. “Building a reputation takes time, rapid action and shifting lives,” she says. “Brands need to make an impact to show they care. It’s about making a difference when it counts most.”

The big take-out: Caring brands need to make a difference when it counts the most, says reputation management expert Janine Hills.