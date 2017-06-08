‘Fearsome five’ rule top brands survey

Google, Apple and Microsoft retain the top three positions, having grown their brand value 7% to $245.6bn, 3% to $234.7bn and 18% to $143.2bn, respectively, over the past year. Facebook, in fifth, grew 27% to $129.8bn. Amazon, in fourth place, achieved the highest dollar-value growth of all brands in the top 100 — up $40.3bn (41%) to $139.3bn.

Millward Brown says: "The retail giant has continued to focus on its technology ecosystem, honed to meet multiple consumer needs such as online shopping, rapid delivery and entertainment, as well as introducing new artificial intelligence-enabled services."

Sports brand Adidas was the fastest riser by percentage growth: 58% to $8.3bn.

This year, the total brand value of the top 100 brands has risen 8% to $3.64 trillion, against 3% in 2016. The BrandZ top 10 in 2017 are worth almost as much as the entire top 100 of 2006 ($1.42 trillion vs $1.44 trillion), and have grown 249% in value against 152% for the top 100 as a whole.

Retail was the fastest-rising category, up 14% in value over the past 12 months. It has been driven by e-commerce brands such as Amazon and Alibaba which, like many native Internet companies, continued to add physical stores to their sales channels.

The technology category grew 13%, while fast food was this year’s third-highest growing category, at 7%. The leading brands have introduced fresh food and value menus as well as customer touch-points that enhance the brand experience.

By region, US brands dominated the ranking, with 54 brands in the BrandZ Top 100, worth 71% of the total brand value.