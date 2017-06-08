Ad of the Year recaptures the past

A powerful documentary campaign for Cape Town’s Iziko Slave Lodge museum has won the overall 2017 Ad of the Year competition organised by industry body Creative Circle.

It was produced by WPP-owned brand activation company Geometry Global in partnership with Ogilvy Cape Town.

The work features a calendar that commemorates what the agencies say is a hidden aspect of local history and how the slave trade affected generations of South Africans.

The ad also took top spot in the print category.

Y&R SA won the film and TV category with an ad titled "A Good Drowning" for client Surf Shack, a family-operated surf school.